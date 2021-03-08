Cancel Eminem? Rapper Responds With 'Tone Deaf'

(Newser) – A recent campaign on TikTok aimed to cancel Eminem, with Gen Z users of the social media service pointing out problematic lyrics like those of "Love the Way You Lie," which, they argue per NBC News, glorifies domestic violence. But Eminem will not be canceled. The rapper responded by releasing a new lyric video for his 2020 song "Tone Deaf," Billboard reports. "I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me," Slim Shady tweeted, quoting the song, when he released the video. Meanwhile, on social media, many were pointing out that ill-fated attempts to cancel Eminem are nothing new, and millennials were coming to the rapper's defense. (Read more Eminem stories.)