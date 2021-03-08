SCOTUS Dumps Final Trump Election Lawsuit

(Newser) – More than four months after the election, former President Trump's legal challenges to President Biden's victory are finally over. On Monday, the Supreme Court, in a one-line order without comment, rejected the last outstanding lawsuit, a challenge to absentee ballots in Wisconsin, the Hill reports. No dissent was noted. The lawsuit argued that the expansion of mail-in voting in the state during the pandemic was unconstitutional. Lower courts had already ruled against Trump in the lawsuit, one of dozens of failed legal efforts to overturn Biden's victory. On Feb. 22, the court declined to hear a challenge to the Pennsylvania results and another Wisconsin election case. Trump didn't file the Wisconsin challenges until after the state certified its results, reports Reuters. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)