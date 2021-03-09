(Newser) – Teen Vogue has a new top editor, but just days into the job, Alexi McCammond finds herself at the center of controversy. CNN Business reports that 20 or so members of the magazine have sent a letter to management about McCammond, a former Axios reporter whose face had become a familiar one on the media circuit. The staffers' beef: a series of racist and homophobic tweets McCammond posted in 2011, when she was 17 or 18 and in college. Among those posts were ones in which she made remarks about Asian Americans, including one in which she noted, "Now Googling how to not wake up with swollen, Asian eyes," as well as one in which she called a teaching assistant a "stupid Asian," per the Washington Post. McCammond, who's Black, apologized for those tweets in 2019, but now that they've resurfaced, she's being made to once again contend with the fallout. More from around the internet:

Staff statement: Although the letter to management itself hasn't yet been publicized, the staff put out a statement online, noting, "We've built our outlet's reputation as a voice for justice and change. ... We've heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you."

story continues below