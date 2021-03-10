(Newser) – School and law enforcement officials in Texas are investigating after a Black boy was allegedly called the n-word and homophobic slurs, shot with BB guns, and made to drink urine during a sleepover at a friend's house. SeMarion Humphrey, a 13-year-old eighth grader at Haggard Middle School, went to the sleepover in Plano on the weekend of Feb. 12 not realizing that some bullies from school would be there, mother Summer Smith tells CNN. The boys, whose earlier abuse apparently led SeMarion to quit the football team, allegedly began a "precalculated" and "racially motivated" attack, adds attorney Kim T. Cole. "The things that they did to my son ... in his sleep defenseless. It was assault," Smith tells WFAA. The mother—who says she's had to relocate her family due to threats—only learned of the incident last week, after students had returned to school following the Texas snowstorm.

Videos were then circulating of boys slapping SeMarion while he slept and forcing him to drink a cup of what appeared to be urine, per CNN. Cole notes SeMarion doesn't remember drinking the yellow liquid as he took sleep aid medication. The Plano Independent School District launched an investigation, the results of which should come next week, per WFAA. The school district said officials were "working closely and carefully with all involved students and their parents." It also noted school resource officers employed by the Plano Police Department were involved. But Cole says there's a failure within the system. Smith adds SeMarion had reported harassment to his football coach and a school counselor during the 2019-2020 season, but school officials seemed to dismiss the case as "boys will be boys." More than $91,000 has been raised for the family.