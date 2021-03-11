(Newser) – If a crystal ball in a Wisconsin home had been capable of predicting the future, it would have said, "I'm going to set your house on fire." Fire officials in Delton say the ornamental ball started a fire that caused around $250,000 in damage to a home in the town on Monday afternoon, Today reports. Nobody was injured. Investigators say the crystal ball was on a table in direct sunlight next to a sofa, reports WBNG. Sunlight that came through a large set of windows was intensified by the ball, which ignited the couch. The homeowner called 911 after she arrived home and found thick smoke throughout the house.

"Homeowners should keep items such as crystals, mirrors, glass ornaments, and even bottles away from direct sunlight and particularly away from anything flammable," the Delton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "These items can act just like a magnifying glass and focus sunlight so that the energy, which would normally be spread out over a wide area, is delivered to a much smaller point."