(Newser) – Matthew McConaughey is seriously considering doing something highly unusual for an actor—running for governor of a state that isn't California. The True Detective star told Crime Stoppers of Houston's Balanced Voice podcast Wednesday that a run for Texas governor is now a "true consideration," Fox News reports. It's not clear what party, if any, the 51-year-old actor would run as a member of. In December, he slammed Hollywood liberals who "patronize" and described himself as "aggressively centrist." Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, is up for reelection next year. His potential Democratic opponents include Beto O'Rourke.

McConaughey told host Rania Mankarious that he was looking into what his "leadership role" could be for the next generation, the Hill reports. "Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role?" he said. "What's my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into?" McConaughey first raised the idea of a gubernatorial run with radio host Hugh Hewitt in November, though he said it would be "up to the people more than it would me." He said at the time that "politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested." (Read more Matthew McConaughey stories.)