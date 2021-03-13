Fraud Trial Delayed Due to Defendant's Pregnancy

(Newser) – The criminal fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been delayed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s set to be delayed again because Holmes is pregnant, CNBC reports. The trial was supposed to start in July, but in a court filing Friday both the defense and prosecution asked that it be pushed to Aug. 31. “With an expected due date in July 2021, Both parties agree that, in light of this development, it is not feasible to begin the trial on July 13, 2021,” they wrote in the filing. Holmes, along with former Theranos President Ramesh Balwani have pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding investors, doctors, and patients, per Reuters. They claimed that Theranos technology could enable a wide range of medical tests with just a few drops of blood. Holmes was 19 years old when she founded Theranos, which was once valued at $9 billion. Per court documents filed last year, she may seek a mental illness defense at trial, according to CNN. (Read more Elizabeth Holmes stories.)