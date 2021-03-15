Cops Trap Scores of Suspected Drag Racers in Parking Lot

(Newser) – The Clayton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia says 88 suspected street racers were arrested early Sunday after they were surrounded in a parking lot—and the only one who got away left his bumper behind. The metro Atlanta law enforcement agency says that after they received reports of drivers doing stunts in a parking lot outside a Sam's Club, officers surrounded the lot and deployed spike strips to stop the racers getting away, Fox reports. "Of course, some tried to leave, driving over sidewalks and medians attempting to flee but, no worries, we got them, too," officer Aubriel Stroud tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Once closing off all areas of escape, deputies and officers went from car to car and arrested all 88 of the street racing crew," police said in a statement. Police say four firearms were seized and 48 vehicles were impounded. Some 75 adults were charged with offenses including loitering and prowling. Parents of the 27 juveniles who were present were charged with curfew violations. Police have told the driver who got away to turn himself in. They say the suspect, identified as Eric Gallegos, had the bumper of his Dodge Charger HellCat knocked off in a tactical maneuver by a deputy who terminated the pursuit before entering a more populated area.