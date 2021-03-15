Governor Opens Vaccinations to Everyone

(Newser) – "Get your shots, friends," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Monday. "And let’s get back to normal!" With that, the state is dropping restrictions on who can receive a coronavirus vaccination, starting Tuesday. Mississippi already was letting anyone 50 or older book an appointment, the New York Times reports, and Reeves suggested people in that category sign up quickly. In his address to the nation last week, President Biden told states he wants them to open up vaccinations to everyone by May 1. Alaska also beat that date, letting everyone who lives or works in the state have the shots. Michigan said it will open up by April 5.

About 20% of Mississippi residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 11% have had two; the state's supply consists of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, per the Oxford Eagle, which both require a second shot. Those figures are higher than most of Mississippi's neighbors but lower than those of most other states, per the Times. Reeves, a Republican, already lifted the state's mask mandate, which Biden called a mistake. The governor also let businesses return to full capacity, per WAPT. The president had appealed in his address to "stick with the rules" in an effort to limit the virus. (European nations halted the use of one vaccine Monday.)