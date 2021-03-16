Why Andrew Cuomo's Hands Are Causing a Stir

(Newser) – As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tried to return to the business of governing Monday, one of his sexual harassment accusers met via Zoom for more than four hours with investigators working for the state attorney general's office. During the interview, Charlotte Bennett revealed new details about Cuomo's behavior and what she said was a "sexually hostile work environment," per her lawyer, including a claim that the governor frequently made suggestive remarks about the size of his hands. "One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor's preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff," said her lawyer, Debra Katz, per the AP. Bennett also provided investigators with 120 pages of records to corroborate her accusations, according to Katz.

Bennett, 25, is one of a number of women who have accused Cuomo of workplace harassment. Some have said Cuomo demeaned them with pet nicknames or objectifying remarks about their appearance, subjected them to unwanted kisses and touches, or asked them about their sex lives. A few, including Bennett, said they believed the governor was probing their interest in a sexual relationship. Cuomo also faces an allegation that he groped a female staff member under her shirt after summoning her to the governor's mansion in Albany late last year. The claims have led to a chorus of Cuomo's fellow Democrats demanding his resignation, including, on Friday, both of New York's US senators. Cuomo has insisted he won't let himself be distracted and that he won't resign. New York Attorney General Letitia James last week named a former federal prosecutor, Joon Kim, and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark to lead an investigation into the allegations.