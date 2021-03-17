Cops: Spa Shootings Suspect Blamed 'Sexual Addiction'

(Newser) – The 21-year-old man accused of killing eight people Tuesday at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, most of them women of Asian descent, claims racism wasn't the motive, police say. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds says Robert Aaron Long indicated he has issues, "potentially sexual addiction," and "may have frequented some of these places in the past," NPR reports. He says Long denied there was any racial motive involved. Capt. Jay Baker of the sheriff's office says Long, who was arrested after a manhunt Tuesday night, saw the spas as "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate." More:

He may have planned more attacks. Long was taken into custody around 150 miles south of Atlanta after police tracked his vehicle on the interstate. Police say he was on his way to Florida to attack "some type of porn industry," the AP reports.

story continues below