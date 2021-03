(Newser) – An early snag in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin: The judge in the case dismissed two of the nine jurors selected thus far over their knowledge of and reaction to the $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family the city announced Friday. ABC News reports the two told Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill that they had knowledge of the settlement and that it indicated to them that Chauvin was responsible for Floyd's May 2020 death. The Star Tribune quotes one of the two as telling Cahill, "It sent a message that the city of Minneapolis felt something was wrong. That sticker price shocked me. It kind of swayed me, yes."

An additional two jurors who were also aware of the settlement maintained they could remain neutral on the point and make their decision based only on the evidence. Another seven jurors must now be picked before the trial can get going. But defense attorney Eric Nelson doesn't want it to get going anytime soon. He has asked Cahill to delay the trial in light of the settlement, so that attorneys can adjust their approach, and also wants the trial moved elsewhere in Minnesota. Cahill said he will issue rulings on those points on Friday. (Read more Derek Chauvin stories.)