(Newser) – The coronavirus pandemic and Capitol attack not only may have played a role in ending Donald Trump's presidency—they've also taken a toll on his fortune and his brand. Bloomberg reports that, per its Billionaires Index, the former president's net worth was at around $3 billion when he moved into the Oval Office, but it's since dropped to $2.3 billion. Tapping into income and valuation numbers from Trump's financial disclosures and figures in the index, the outlet found that Trump's hotels, resorts, and office buildings took a revenue hit due to COVID, while lenders and brokers started giving Trump the side-eye after the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. Meanwhile, nearly $600 million in loans, more than half with Trump's name personally attached, will come due over the next four years.

story continues below

Bloomberg gets into the specifics for each of Trump's individual properties and the income changes for each from 2015 to 2020. The BBC notes the criminal investigation currently being carried out on Trump and the Trump Organization by New York prosecutors, which could also put a crimp in his overall brand. Still, Bloomberg isn't counting Trump out just yet, pointing out he "has bounced back before." The outlet notes, "A post-pandemic economic recovery could reinflate the value of his properties. He could continue his run of bestsellers, pivot back to television, or start a rival to the social media platforms that have shunned him." Check out the details on his properties, fleets, book deals (a "total disaster" for him over the past few years), and other income here. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)