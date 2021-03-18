(Newser) – Angelina Jolie says she and her children are ready to offer "proof and authority in support" of her claim that Brad Pitt committed domestic violence. Jolie has agreed to provide her own testimony, as well as the "testimony of minor children," according to leaked court documents filed Friday during divorce proceedings, per Us Weekly. That means Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 14; and Knox and Vivienne, 12, could be called on to speak. However, the Blast reports both Jolie and Pitt must give permission for Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne to testify, given their young ages. Maddox, Zahara, and Pax reportedly don't need parental consent, though the final decision will likely be up to the judge.

Pitt was cleared by both the FBI and the Department of Child and Family Services following allegations that the actor got physical with Maddox, who was then 15, during an incident on a private jet in 2016, per Entertainment Tonight. A "source close to Pitt" tells Us that "the children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior." The source adds "a number of claims" made by Jolie since 2016 "have been reviewed and not substantiated." Jolie and Pitt were declared legally single in April 2019, although some issues, including child custody, remain unresolved. Last month, Jolie told British Vogue that she was focused "on healing our family," as "the past few years have been pretty hard." (Jolie just sold a pricey gift from Pitt.)