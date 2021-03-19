They Should've Been Enemies. Instead, a Cold War 'Bromance'

(Newser) – Benedict Cumberbatch stars as an English salesman recruited by British and US intelligence services to spy on the Soviet Union during the Cold War in The Courier, based on the true story of one Greville Wynne. Out Friday, the film—which aired at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival under the title Ironbark—has a 80% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's what they're saying:



"The Courier gives Cumberbatch another meaty role, and the actor fits into it all too comfortably," delivering a "meticulous performance," writes Gary M. Kramer at Salon. He wishes there was more focus on Oleg Penkovsky, the Soviet agent who uses Wynne to ferry intelligence to the West, played by a "solid" Merab Ninidze. Though Kramer criticizes the film's "muted" nature, "the bromance that develops between Greville and Penkovsky is engaging."

"The Cuban Missile Crisis might loom in the background, but we barely sense its menace" as director Dominic Cooke "is either unable to generate tension or simply chooses not to," writes Jeannette Catsoulis at the New York Times. Unfortunately, the film "stubbornly resists involving or affecting us until it's almost over," she writes. "By that time, though, you might have fallen asleep."

