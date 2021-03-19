(Newser) – Saturday is marked as the International Day of Happiness, and in some parts of the world, that contentment factor is especially prevalent. Forbes reports on the 2021 World Happiness Report, the ninth installation, which calls the past year a year "like no other." The Gallup World Poll team that manages the annual survey had more trouble gathering responses this year due to the pandemic, but they still managed to figure out the world's cheeriest countries, with Finland taking the top spot for the fourth year in a row. The US registered at No. 14, up four slots from the year prior. Read on to see which nations made the top 10, perhaps while enjoying this song from a famous pop group that hails from the No. 6 country on the list:

