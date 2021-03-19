Trump Wax Figure Shelved After Too Many Punches

(Newser) – You will no longer find former President Trump's wax figure at a museum in San Antonio, Texas. As the San Antonio Express-News reports, the statue was removed from public view at Louis Tussaud's Waxworks because people kept punching it. It "sustained multiple beatings" to the point that it suffered damage, including scratches to the face, per the Hill. "When it's a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem," Clay Stewart of Ripley's Entertainment, which owns the museum, tells the Express-News. He notes attacks escalated last summer in the lead-up to the presidential election.

The attacks aren't unique. "We've always had trouble with the presidential section," says Stewart. He notes "the ears were torn off Obama six times. And then [George W.] Bush's nose was punched in." Trump's statue was moved to storage in July—around the same time a wooden statue of Melania Trump was torched in her native Slovenia—and will eventually be repaired and put back on display. In the meantime, Trump's statue will be kept in storage alongside the figure of George Washington. The museum also is waiting to receive a statue of President Biden, which is still a work in progress.