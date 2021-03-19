CDC Revises COVID Guidance for Schools

(Newser) – Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear masks but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch, or chorus practice, the CDC said Friday. The revised recommendations represent a turn away from the 6-foot standard that has sharply limited how many students some schools can accommodate, per the AP. In recent months, schools in some states have been disregarding the CDC guidelines, using 3 feet as their standard. Studies of what happened in some of them helped sway the agency, said Greta Massetti, who leads the CDC's community interventions task force. While there is evidence of improved mental health and other benefits from in-person schooling, “we don't really have the evidence that 6 feet is required in order to maintain low spread,” she said. The new guidance:

