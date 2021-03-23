Prince Harry Lands a New Title

(Newser) – Prince Harry may have lost some royal titles in his split with the family, but he's just gained a new one in Silicon Valley: "chief impact officer." That's the role Harry has assumed at the health tech company BetterUp, reports NBC News. The firm focuses on mental health and coaching, per the Wall Street Journal. No details were provided on compensation or Harry's precise job titles, though he will not have employees reporting to him. Harry's openness about his own struggles—including those surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana—brought him to the company's attention, says CEO Alexi Robichaux. He adds that Harry will have a "meaningful and meaty role" in the fast-growing company.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Harry wrote in an email to Journal about the job. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.” He elaborates in a company blog post. A big part of his role apparently will be speaking publicly about the issue, as a way to destigmatize it. “Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren’t able to focus on their mental health until they’re forced to," writes Harry. "I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help.” (Read more Prince Harry stories.)