Desperate Grape-Nuts Fans Who Paid Big to Get Some Love

(Newser) – Grape-Nuts is filling up shelves again—and potentially filling some wallets. Cereal maker Post Consumer Brands on Wednesday announced that the pandemic-induced Grape-Nuts drought is over, as Post said would be the case in January when it promised a return to pre-COVID stocks by early spring. In a news release, the company says it "is officially back shipping at full capacity to stores nationwide," and that it is also willing to reimburse desperate fans who turned to the secondary market and paid "extreme prices" to get their fix. "As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them," says Grape-Nuts brand manager Kristin DeRock in a statement.

If you forked over $10 or more for a box of Grape-Nuts Original cereal between Nov. 1 and March 15, and happen to still have a valid retailer or e-retailer receipt, you can receive "a partial refund of up to $115 to help cover the difference between the amount paid and the suggested retail price of the Grape-Nuts Original cereal box purchased." Those who paid a pretty penny have until April 15 to submit their receipts here. CNN notes Grape-Nuts fans weren't alone in scouring for a box: It reports Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Corn Flakes have also been harder to find. (Read more cereal stories.)