Queen's Granddaughter Gives Birth in Bathroom

(Newser) – Lucas Philip Tindall is Queen Elizabeth II's tenth great-grandchild—and the first to be born on a bathroom floor. The third child of Zara Tindall, the queen's granddaughter and daughter to Anne, and former rugby player Mike Tindall was born at their home Sunday after they realized they wouldn't be able to make it to the hospital in time, the BBC reports. Mike Tindall said on his "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" podcast Wednesday that the boy arrived "very quickly." "It was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace," he said. He said the midwife who had planned to meet them at the hospital arrived as they assumed the position and a second midwife arrived as the baby was being born.

He said Zara, 39, is feeling fine and has been for a walk with the new baby. "She was a warrior, as always, they always are," the former England rugby captain said. "We can never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through at childbirth." Tindall said Lucas' 7-year-old sister Mia is "over the moon" and 2-year-old Lena has declared the boy is "her baby." Lucas is 22nd in line to the throne, though he will be bumped down a place when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child arrives. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells CNN that the queen and Prince Philip are "delighted with the news" and are looking forward to meeting Lucas when "circumstances allow."