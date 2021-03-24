Soldiers Kill 7-Year-Old in Her Own Home in Myanmar

(Newser) – More deaths were reported in Myanmar on Tuesday, including that of a 7-year-old girl reportedly shot in her father's arms. Soldiers were raiding homes in Mandalay to look for opponents and weapons when they kicked down the family's door, asking the father whether anyone else was at home, the BBC reports, citing relatives. The man said there wasn't, but soldiers apparently suspected he was lying. CNN reports they fired a round at him, instead striking the daughter who was cradled in his arms, while the BBC reports the girl was shot while running into her father's arms. Khin Myo Chit—whose reported last words were "I can't, Father, it's too painful"—is now the youngest of at least 275 people killed since the Feb. 1 coup, which saw security forces wrest control from leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Bystanders, civilians in their homes, and children" have all been victims of security forces' deadly violence, per CNN. Save the Children describes at least 20 child killings since Feb. 1, a fact that shows "a complete disregard for human life by security forces." A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Mandalay on Monday "when he strayed out of the house to fill the up water in front of the house," says advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. A military spokesperson said Tuesday that he was "sorry" for the loss of life. But he appeared to blame "violent" protesters while also claiming forces would "use minimal force" in response to violence. Some 600 detainees, including AP journalist Thein Zaw, were released Wednesday as protesters observed a "silent strike" at home that they hoped would bring towns and cities to a standstill.