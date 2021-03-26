Girls, 13, and 15, Charged in Death of Uber Eats Driver

(Newser) – Two young teenage girls are facing felony murder charges over what police in Washington, DC, say was a carjacking attempt that killed an Uber Eats driver. Police say the girls, 13 and 15, were armed with a stun gun when they entered 66-year-old Mohammed Anwar's vehicle in the Tuesday incident near Nationals Park, Fox 5 reports. Detective Chad Leo says that as Anwar tried to get back into the vehicle after a struggle, the 13-year-old turned on the ignition and manipulated the gear shift, causing the vehicle, with Anwar "hanging outside the car," to lurch forward and accelerate down the block before overturning, reports the Washington Post. Anwar suffered broken bones and a head injury.

The girls were arrested after two National Guard troops who had been in the area pulled them from the overturned vehicle, NBC Washington reports. The girls have been charged with armed carjacking as well as murder. Uber confirmed that Anwar had been making a delivery. Anwar moved to the US from Pakistan in 2014 and leaves behind a wife and two adult children in the US and an adult son and four grandchildren in Pakistan, reports People. A GoFundMe page says he was the family's financial provider. "Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one," the page says. In a statement, his relatives said they are "devastated by this senseless crime." (Read more Washington, DC stories.)