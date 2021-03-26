Video Shows Dog's Ingenious Rescue of Her Human

(Newser) – Surveillance footage captured an ingenious Ottawa dog figuring out exactly what she needed to do to save her human during a crisis. Haley Moore was walking Clover when she experienced a seizure and fell to the ground; after checking on her, Clover turns to watch as a car drives by without stopping. Then, she turns back, frees her leash from Moore's hand, and carefully enters the road—backing up while staring down the next vehicle that approached, and successfully getting it to stop. The driver, Dryden Oatway, jumped out to help Moore, CTV News reports.

Clover, while keeping her eyes on Moore, then managed to get a second driver's attention, Oatway says. Only after there were two people tending to Moore did Clover leave—though, second helper Danielle Pilon says, it was clear the dog still wanted to remain at Moore's side. But "I think it just came to her that she was like 'I need to go home to let them know she needs help,'" Pilon says. By the time Moore's parents arrived at the scene with Clover, paramedics were treating Moore. She has since recovered, though it's still not clear what caused the seizure, and Clover enjoyed a steak dinner as a thank-you gesture from her family.