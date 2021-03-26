Trump: Capitol Rioters Were 'Zero Threat, Right From Start'

(Newser) – Donald Trump appeared on Fox News Thursday night to discuss President Biden's first press conference—but he soon strayed to other subjects, including the Capitol riot. The former president argued on The Ingraham Angle that federal authorities are "persecuting" the rioters but not going after antifa or Black Lives Matter activists, the Guardian reports. He claimed the rioters posed "zero threat" on Jan. 6, saying that while they "shouldn't have done it," some of them were "hugging and kissing the police and the guards" and had "great relationships." One Capitol Police officer died after the attack and around 140 others were hurt. The DC police force reported more than 60 injuries.

Trump also addressed the 2020 election, calling it "disgraceful" and slamming the Supreme Court for not having the "courage" to overturn the result, though host Laura Ingraham interrupted him as he was repeating his claims about the election being "stolen," Mediaite reports. "Speaking as a lawyer, we are not going to relitigate the past tonight," she said. Trump also slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he "frankly didn't listen to him too much." On Biden's press conference, Trump said the president's claim that the Trump administration left children to "starve to death" on the Mexican side of the border was "outrageous," Fox reports. Trump said reporters had asked Biden "softball" questions and noted that the Fox correspondent "didn't get to ask a question." (Biden says he plans to run again in 2024.)