(Newser) – Heavy rains across Tennessee flooded homes and roads, prompting officials to rescue dozens of people from houses, apartments and vehicles. Authorities said four bodies were found Sunday in the flood's aftermath. A flash flood emergency was declared overnight by the National Weather Service in Nashville for the city, as well as Brentwood, Franklin, and Mt. Juliet, the AP reports. "Major flash flooding is occurring with numerous roads, interstates, and homes flooded with water rescues ongoing!" the agency tweeted. "Please stay home and do not travel!" The Nashville Fire Department said it rescued at least 130 people from cars, apartments, and homes, while about 40 dogs were moved from a Nashville boarding kennel, Camp Bow Wow, to another location. To the south in Williamson County, over 34 swift water rescues were carried out, said county EMA Director Todd Horton during a media briefing. As many as 18 homes in one neighborhood had to be evacuated.

Metropolitan Nashville Police said on Twitter that the body of a man whose car was submerged in a creek was recovered Sunday. In a separate incident, another man's body was found on a golf course, and police said it's believed he tried to get out of a car that ran off a road into a culvert before being swept away by high water. Police later said the bodies of a male and female were found in a wooded area near a Nashville homeless camp. Nashville recorded 5.75 inches of rain Saturday, the weather service said, setting a March record. Almost another inch of rain fell after midnight. Ebony Northern said her Nashville apartment complex flooded quickly. "The units are a mess," she said Sunday morning. "Some of the outside air conditioning units have floated off." Major flooding was forecast on the Harpeth River near Kingston Springs, west of Nashville, and the Duck River at Centerville, after they crest Sunday night or Monday morning.