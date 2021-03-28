GOP Chair Calls Top Dem. Elected Women 'Witches'

(Newser) – The leader of Michigan's Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other top Democratic elected woman as “witches" that the GOP wants to “soften up” for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election, the AP reports. He also joked about assassination when he was asked how to remove two GOP congressmen, Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Ron Weiser's statements Thursday during a local Republican meeting, which are on video, were first reported by Detroit News on Friday. Weiser, also an elected member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, said multiple times that the party is focused on defeating “three witches”—a misogynistic reference to Whitmer, state Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who are up for reelection in 2022. “Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them that they are ready for the burning at the stake," he said.

Some in the crowd appeared to demand that the party cut off support for Upton and Meijer, who were among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the deadly riot at the US Capitol. Someone asked Weiser about “witches in our own party.” He said: "Ma’am, other than assassination, I have no other way other than voting out. OK? You people have to go out there and support their opponents. You have to do what you need to get out the vote in those areas. That’s how you beat people.” On Saturday, Weiser apologized “to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders,” per the Detroit Free Press. That statement follows a series of tweets Friday in which Weiser said the “media and leftists” took his comments “out of context.”