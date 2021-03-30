(Newser) – Come for the pasta making, stay for the arrest. Since 2014, Marc Feren Claude Biart, a purported member of Italy's infamous 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate, has been on the run from authorities in his home country after allegedly taking part in a Dutch cocaine trafficking operation. The BBC reports he eventually landed in the Dominican Republic and lived a "quiet life," there, showing off his culinary skills in a series of YouTube videos with his spouse. Now, the only cooking he may get the chance to do might resemble the prison scene in Goodfellas: The 53-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in Boca Chica after his YouTube series hobby gave him up. It seems Biart had been meticulous in making sure his face was completely hidden while he sliced garlic and sauteed sausage, but he forgot to cover up something else: his can't-be-missed body tattoos.

Gizmodo reports it's not clear what those distinctive tats are—apparently images from his arrest only show him from behind. Biart and his spouse were apparently known as "foreigners" even by other Italian expats in Boca Chica, with Biart referred to as a "ghost" who simply went by "Marc." Gizmodo notes that social media has been key in catching other fugitives internationally, and that authorities in the US are increasingly using face-recognition software to track down protesters. "Just another reason to be careful about what you upload to the internet, even if you're not an 'Ndrangheta trying to evade Italian cops," the site warns. Per the Guardian, other Italian mobsters—including ones from 'Ndrangheta, one of the most powerful gangs in the world—have been arrested in recent years after a long time on the lam. One, Camorra gangster Marco Di Lauro, was busted near Naples in 2019, after 14 years on the run, while sitting with his cats and scarfing down pasta. (Read more weird crimes stories.)