Texas Candidate: Yes, That's a Body Double Riding Bull in Ad

(Newser) – A congressional candidate who lost in November is running again. That in itself isn't so surprising, but Dan Rodimer is making headlines because he's now running in an entirely different state—he lost in Nevada and is now running in Texas only months later. More than that, though, the Republican is making headlines because he made an ad about bull-riding that has drawn ridicule from both sides of the political aisle, reports the Washington Post. Coverage:

The ad: Watch it here. A gravelly voiced Rodimer, or "Big Dan," drawls about defeating the "communists in DC," and Nancy Pelosi in particular, while wearing a cowboy hat. The video purports to show him riding a bull, though it never shows Rodimer's face.

Watch it here. A gravelly voiced Rodimer, or "Big Dan," drawls about defeating the "communists in DC," and Nancy Pelosi in particular, while wearing a cowboy hat. The video purports to show him riding a bull, though it never shows Rodimer's face. In contrast: When Rodimer ran in Nevada, he had a much different persona, and seemingly a higher-pitched voice, as a suburban dad and small-business owner, per American Independent. See ads here and here.

story continues below