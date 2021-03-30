Game of Thrones Characters Are Headed to the Stage

(Newser) – A Game of Thrones prequel re-creating a mysterious event in Westeros history is being developed for the stage. George RR Martin is working on the story, a dramatization of the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, said to have been held 16 years before the happenings in the HBO series. The idea is for the play to debut in 2023 on Broadway and in Australia and London's West End, per the Hollywood Reporter. Martin issued a statement setting the scene: "Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring." The event was referenced in the series and in his A Song of Ice and Fire series of books, but Martin now promises to tell "the whole story."

Other prequels are in the works, including one for HBO due to air next year, but the play is different in that it promises to bring back popular characters—though nobody has said which ones yet, per Variety. The producers said it will include "many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series," which wrapped up in 2019, in a story "centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy." Broadway expects to be ready in time for what's described as a "stage spectacular," with its reopening possibly happening in September, per CNBC. Martin recently agreed to a five-year deal to produce programming for HBO. (Read more Game of Thrones stories.)