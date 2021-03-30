Workers That Stood by During Anti-Asian Attack Suspended

(Newser) – Staff members at a New York City building who witnessed a brutal attack on an Asian woman and did nothing to help the victim have been suspended. The Brodsky Organization, which manages the building in midtown Manhattan, says the workers have been suspended "pending an investigation in conjunction with their union" and it is also trying to identify a "third party delivery vendor" who was present during the Monday morning attack, the New York Post reports. Disturbing video of the attack shows that the building's doorman and other workers did nothing as the woman was kicked to the ground and stomped three times as she tried to get up. After the attacker left the scene, the workers closed the building's door instead of trying to assist the the 65-year-old woman.

story continues below

"The cold hearted building security guard not only failed to render aid, he closed the door on the victim," the NYPD's Asian Hate Crimes Task Force said in a Monday tweet that was later deleted, per the New York Daily News. Police say the woman, who had been on her way to church when the unprovoked attack happened, was hospitalized with serious injuries, the New York Times reports. Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters that the attack was "absolutely disgusting and outrageous" and it was "absolutely unacceptable" that nobody tried to help the victim. "I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker." The mayor urged anybody witnessing an attack to do "whatever they can," including making noise, trying to intervene, or calling 911. (Read more New York City stories.)