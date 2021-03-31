Real Housewives Star Arrested in Telemarketing Scam

(Newser) – Jen Shah once boasted that she likely spends $50,000 per month. Authorities say the famously lavish lifestyle of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was, however, funded at least in part via the defrauding of hundreds of "vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people." Shah, 47, who started appearing in the SLC edition of the franchise when it debuted last year, was arrested Tuesday along with her assistant and partner Stuart Smith, 43, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. They face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carry potential sentences of up to 30 years and 20 years, respectively. Shah is married to University of Utah assistant football coach Sharrieff Shah.

Authorities say that for nine years, Shah and Smith "sold alleged services purporting to make the management of victims' businesses more efficient or profitable," including tax preparation, coaching sessions, and website design, though many of the victims didn't even own computers. They allegedly put together lists of "leads," people who had already made an investment in a purported online business opportunity, and shared them with co-conspirators in the scam who could defraud them again and give Shah and Smith some of the proceeds, CNN and the New York Post report. "At no point did the defendants intend that the victims would actually earn any of the promised return on their intended investment, nor did the victims actually earn any such returns," the indictment states. Shah was also recently accused of mistreating her former designer. (Read more Real Housewives stories.)