Husband: No Confrontation Before Road Rage Shooting

(Newser) – Six children are without their mother because of a road-rage incident that didn't even involve a confrontation, Pennsylvania man Ryan Eberly says. His wife, Julie Eberly, was shot Thursday on I-95 in North Carolina. Eberly tells WGAL that they had been on their way to South Carolina to celebrate their anniversary when his world was "turned upside down" in the space of three minutes. He says he changed lanes when a car was behind him. "I didn't see that he was going around me," Eberly says. "I pushed him to the shoulder mistakenly. As soon as I was able, I gave him room to get back on the highway. No car contact." He says the driver of the silver Chevrolet Malibu opened fire as it passed him to the right, hitting his wife through the passenger door.

"There's a lot of numbness. There's a lot of raw emotion," Eberly says. "She just loved being around her family and friends and sharing our blessings." He says he will "do everything in my physical power" to "bring her justice." The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the vehicle, which has North Carolina plates, and has asked Lumberton residents and businesses to check surveillance footage from 11:40am to 12:30pm on March 25, 6ABC reports. "We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard," says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The sheriff's office says residents have donated $20,000 in reward money. A GoFundMe fundraiser to honor Eberly has now raised more than $60,000.