Biden: People Will Say This Is When America Won the Future

(Newser) – President Biden unveiled his sweeping infrastructure investment plan Wednesday in the same city where he announced his White House bid in 2019. The president, speaking at a carpenters union training center in Pittsburgh, described the $2.3 trillion plan as a "once-in-a-generation investment in America" unlike anything since the space race or the creation of the national highway system, the AP reports. "It's the largest American jobs investment since World War II," Biden said. "It will create millions of jobs, good-paying jobs." He said it would be paid for with an overhaul of the corporate tax system and noted that "91 Fortune 500 Companies, including Amazon, pay not a single solitary penny in income tax."

"I’m convinced that if we act now, in 50 years people are going to look back and say this is the moment when America won the future," said Biden, who promised to bring skeptical Republicans into the Oval Office for a "good faith negotiation." "It's big, yes. It‘s bold, yes, and we can get it done," Biden said of the plan, though predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama both failed to deliver on promises of sweeping infrastructure plans, Politico reports. With the Senate split 50-50 and a very narrow Democratic majority in the House, the fate of the "American Jobs Plan" could hinge on whether the budget reconciliation process is used to pass it, and on whether it gets support from lawmakers who insist it include lifting of the $10,000 "SALT cap" on tax deductions introduced under Trump. (Here's a look at what's in the plan, which goes far beyond roads and bridges.)