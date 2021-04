Police stand at the scene in Allen, Texas, on Monday, where six people were found fatally shot in a home after police said two brothers made a plan to kill four family members and themselves. (Jason Janik/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Police stand at the scene in Allen, Texas, on Monday, where six people were found fatally shot in a home after police said two brothers made a plan to kill four family members and themselves. (Jason Janik/The Dallas Morning News via AP)