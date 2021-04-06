(Newser) – 60 Minutes aired a damning story about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday, and it continues to reverberate. But this time, the backlash seems to be more against 60 Minutes instead of its target. Even Democrats in the state are coming to the defense of the Republican governor. Coverage:

The allegation: The story pointed out that Florida gave the Publix supermarket chain a deal to distribute COVID vaccines weeks after Publix gave DeSantis a $100,000 donation. During an exchange with the governor, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi raised the suggestion of a shady "pay to play" arrangement. But as Oliver Darcy writes at CNN, the story didn't present any "substantive evidence" to back up the assertion.

