(Newser) – We could all use a breather after the past year, and some US cities offer more respite than others. LawnStarter sifted through data from the CDC, Census Bureau, and other government agencies, as well as stats from recreational organizations, health groups, and Yelp, to figure out which American cities are the most relaxed. The site looked at 190 or so of the most populated US cities across seven main categories: mental health, physical health, financial health, work environment, physical environment (e.g., gun violence, divorce rates, hate crimes, etc.), social environment, and entertainment. Here are the cities that are totally chill, and those that could use a good massage:



Most Relaxed

Sunnyvale, Calif. (No. 1 in "Physical Health" category) Arlington, Va. San Francisco (No. 1 in "Physical Environment" category) Bellevue, Wash. Seattle Naperville, Ill. (No. 1 in "Financial Health," "Social Environment" categories) Garden Grove, Calif. (No. 1 in "Mental Health" categories) Fort Collins, Colo. Fullerton, Calif. Honolulu

story continues below

Least Relaxed

Augusta, Ga. St. Louis Little Rock, Ark. Cleveland Chattanooga, Tenn. Clarksville, Tenn. Shreveport, La. Detroit Kansas City, Kan.