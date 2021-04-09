California's Next Governor: Caitlyn Jenner?

(Newser) – The first California governor to take office after a recall election was Arnold Schwarzenegger. Caitlyn Jenner might be planning to attempt to become the second. Politico reports that the former reality TV star, who denied earlier this year that she was planning a run for office, has assembled a team of Republican strategists and plans to meet advisers next week to discuss a potential candidacy. Organizers of a campaign to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom over his handling of the pandemic say they have gathered more than the 1.5 million signatures required. California's secretary of state is expected to confirm in the near future that enough signatures have been verified, setting up an election later this year on recalling Newsom and choosing a replacement.

Sources tell the New York Times that Jenner, a former Olympian and transgender rights activist, is also being advised by Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager. Analysts, however, say Newsom probably has a better chance of keeping his job than Democratic Gov. Gray Davis did in 2003. The state is more heavily Democratic than it was in 2003, and polls show that a majority will vote against recalling Newsom. Some 135 candidates—including Gary Coleman and Hustler publisher Larry Flynt—entered the race in 2003 and the field might be just as crowded this time. "We probably should expect many more potential stars looking for a career boost to jump in. All you need is about $4,200 and a dream," recall expert Joseph Spivak tells CBS. (Read more Caitlyn Jenner stories.)