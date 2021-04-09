Indiana Jones 5 Lands Big Name for Lead Actress

(Newser) – A fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise is in the works, and it just landed a big-name female lead to co-star with Harrison Ford. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star and creator of the much-praised Fleabag, is on board, reports Deadline. No word yet on who her character will be, but given that she is 35 and Ford is 78, Vulture has to wonder, "Does Indy uncover his long-lost daughter in this one?" The film is due out in 2022, with James Mangold directing for Lucasfilm. A post at the AV Club isn't too thrilled that the franchise is continuing, but it likes the choice of actress. "If anyone is going to win an Oscar for a new Indiana Jones movie, it would be Phoebe Waller-Bridge." (Read more Phoebe Waller-Bridge stories.)