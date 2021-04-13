Reward Offered in Theft of World's Longest Rabbit

(Newser) – Darius the continental giant rabbit has the Guinness World Record for being the longest living rabbit in the world, at more than 4 feet long. He also apparently has some admirers. The massive rabbit was reportedly stolen from his owners' yard in Worcestershire, England, on Saturday. "We are appealing for information following the theft of an award-winning rabbit … from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight," a West Mercia police rep tells the Guardian. Owner Annette Edwards, who described a "very sad day" on Twitter, has offered a $2,750 reward for the rabbit's return.

"I just want that bunny back," the 68-year-old tells the Telegraph. "It's just so upsetting because he is such a loveable character." She says the 11-year-old rabbit—who was declared the world’s longest at 4 feet, 3 inches in 2010—used to do appearances all over the country. He's a bit of a moneymaker, too, as his offspring have sold for up to $340. One 4-foot-long son is even expected to eventually outstretch his father. But Darius is now too old to breed, Edwards notes, and is on a special diet. "He is a very fit bunny for his age," but "without that special diet he will die," she warns. (Read more rabbits stories.)