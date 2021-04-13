Internet Shocked by Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song's Baby

(Newser) – Twitter is freaking out about Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song having a baby together, despite the fact that Culkin announced to the world last year that the couple was trying. Dakota Song Culkin (named for Mac's sister, who died at age 29 in 2008) was born April 5, the couple announced Monday. As the Los Angeles Times explains, many on Twitter had apparently not realized the two former child stars were even together, though they've been an item since 2017. Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, say in a statement to Esquire that they are "overjoyed."

story continues below

"Brenda Song, aka Miss London Tipton/Wendy Wu Homecoming Warrior had a baby with Macaulay Culkin aka Kevin McAllister???" reads one sample tweet referencing Song's role in Disney's Suite Life franchise as well as one of her films. "BRO WHAT SEASON ARE WE ON!?!" Reads another, "Aww Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin had a baby! Wait... since when did Kevin McCallister start dating London Tipton???" There was also a bit of controversy over Culkin's comments on Joe Rogan's podcast in 2018 that included, among other things, the line: "She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies." (Read more Macaulay Culkin stories.)