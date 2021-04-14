'Lord of the Rings' Brings 5 Rings to Proposal

(Newser) – Most proposals involve popping just one question, but Atlanta man William Hunn had a follow-up question for Brittney Miller. In a proposal that went viral after it was posted on Instagram, Hunn asked Miller to marry him and presented her with five rings, WSB-TV reports. "You can try all five or pick one," he told his bride-to-be. Miller, who had admired all five rings when they went ring shopping weeks earlier, says Hunn surprised her with a helicopter ride that day—and she was even more surprised when it landed on a helipad and they were met by close friends.

"If he had just had our family come from out of state to meet for the first time, and surprised me with one ring, I would have been just as happy," Miller says. "But he wanted to make it very very unique and special, and he did that." Her choice of ring was apparently no surprise to Hunn, who commentators have dubbed the "Lord of the Rings." A video Miller shared on Instagram revealed that the ring she chose was one that Hunn had been carrying around for weeks and secretly displaying when her back was turned.