Texas Students Busted Playing 'Slave Trade' Game

(Newser) – A group of Texas high-school students allegedly played a game they referred to as "Slave Trade," or worse, in which they pretended to auction off and bid on their classmates of color. After a fellow student posted an image of the game on Snapchat, the Aledo Independent School District said the ninth-graders involved had been disciplined, NBC DFW reports. It says it launched a probe two weeks ago after hearing allegations of "racial harassment and cyberbullying." At least one parent tells the station she was "not shocked," based on her experience with the local community.

WFAA reports the names "[N-word] Farm" and "[N-word] Auction" were also used for the game. Some parents were upset the district originally referred to the incident simply as cyberbullying, rather than referring to it as an act of racism; some plan to attend the school board meeting Monday to address the issue. The game was played on social media, Fox 4 News reports. Law enforcement was involved in the investigation, but it's not clear whether criminal charges were ever on the table. (Read more Texas stories.)