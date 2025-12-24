Holidays Bring Painful Firsts for Camp Mystic Families

Lainey Landry's stocking is hung, but she will never again pull it down. For the family of the 9-year-old, one of 27 girls and counselors who died in flash flooding at Texas's Camp Mystic this summer, Christmas is bringing a series of painful firsts without their beloved Lainey. Still, she's involved. She's on the family Christmas card, while the words she wrote home from camp now decorate tree ornaments at the family home in Houston. "We have to be strong for our boys. And channel her joy," says father Ben Landry, who keeps the clay cross he bought for his daughter by his bed. Mother Natalie sleeps each night with two of Lainey's stuffed animals, recovered from her cabin after the flood, the Washington Post reports.

In Dallas, Carrie and Doug Hanna have chosen to leave 8-year-old Hadley's bedroom "frozen in time," other than the folded clothes Mystic sent back. Their younger daughter, 7-year-old Hunter, now carries Hadley's purple backpack and tucks notes into her sister's bed. Older sister Harper, 10, battles survivor's guilt after evacuating past cabins where younger campers, including Hadley, remained. The parents say they repeat the same message: they're shattered by Hadley's death and grateful Harper is alive, and both can be true.

The families are also navigating what comes next. Many Mystic parents have pushed for new state safety rules and filed lawsuits accusing the camp's owners of ignoring flood risks and keeping girls in their cabins as waters rose. At home, the choices are more intimate: whether to save or donate soccer cleats and dance shoes, and whether to send surviving children back to camp at all. Camp Mystic will begin accepting applicants in January as part of a reopening plan that has drawn outrage, per the AP. The Landrys plan to skip Hill Country camps entirely and spend next summer in Maine. The Hannas, after vowing to "say yes more," have tentatively agreed to an Arkansas sleepaway camp for Harper—but they're not sure they'll be able to let her get on the bus, or that she'll want to.