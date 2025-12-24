FDA Issues Recall for Potentially Radioactive Shrimp

Shoppers in more than a dozen states are being told to check their freezers after federal regulators widened a recall of frozen shrimp over possible radioactive contamination. The FDA says roughly 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp imported from Indonesia are being pulled because they may have been processed or stored in conditions that could have exposed them to trace amounts of cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, ABC News reports.

No batches that tested positive have entered the US marketplace, officials say, and no related illnesses have been reported. The shrimp, distributed by Direct Source Seafood LLC, was sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro labels at Price Chopper, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, and other chains. This is the latest of 12 notices in the FDA's recall of potentially radioactive shrimp, USA Today reports. In August, Walmart agreed to withdraw three lots of Great Value shrimp.

Affected states include Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. The products were sold after late June and early July 2025. More details on the recalled products can be seen in the FDA notice here. Indonesian company PT Bahari Makmur Sejat, which processed the affected shrimp, has been placed on an import alert blocking its products from entering the US.