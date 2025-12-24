Man Went From Hosting Palm Beach Elite to 'Alligator Alcatraz'

A popular restaurant host who books Palm Beach's power tables is back home this week after almost two weeks in the remote South Florida detention center nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz." The New York Times reports on the story of Jose Gonzalez, longtime manager and public face of Bice Ristorante on tony Worth Avenue, who came to the United States from Mexico at 16 and has spent decades in the local restaurant industry. Gonzalez, 53, was pulled over on Dec. 10 by the Florida Highway Patrol, allegedly for being behind the wheel of a vehicle with tinted windows, while driving his nephew's pickup. He was turned over to federal authorities and transferred to the state-run immigration facility in the Everglades.

His attorney, Jeffrey Devore, said Gonzalez has an official work permit and driver's license and a pending asylum case that predates the traffic stop. The Palm Beach Daily News notes he has worked for Bice for more than two decades. Homeland Security said his claims will be reviewed by an immigration judge and that he'll receive due process, per the Times. Gonzalez, familiar to billionaires, politicians, and service workers alike, became the focus of prayer vigils in Palm Beach and Lake Worth, extensive local coverage, and a "Free Jose" campaign on social media. Local leaders and friends say pressure from that unusually high-profile coalition helped secure his release.

Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat who represents Palm Beach County, called the case "just one horror story" in a county she described as an "epicenter" of immigration arrests in Florida. Supporters noted that Gonzalez pays taxes and holds valid documents, and that many of those rallying for him—including some Trump supporters—generally back tougher immigration enforcement. "When we're not talking about deporting gang members, drug dealers, pedophiles, but members of the community, faces we all know, it's harder to turn your back," says Eddie Schmidt, a West Palm Beach restaurateur.

The Daily News notes this isn't the first tussle with immigration authorities for Gonzalez's family: About eight years ago, his younger brother Javier was similarly detained, while complying with an immigration appointment, and the South Florida community also rallied around his plight, with a local petition calling for his release receiving more than 140,000 signatures. As for Jose Gonzalez, he's now just glad to be back home. "I feel so blessed," he said in Spanish, per the Palm Beach Post. "It's so exciting. It was so many days and it finally became a reality."