(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the pause on the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be lifted as soon as Friday. Restrictions on its use could be imposed, however, USA Today reports. The nation's top infectious disease expert made the rounds of the Sunday TV talk shows, addressing a series of pandemic issues. Here's a roundup:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration probably won't "just cancel" use of the vaccine over the fear of blood clots. "My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form," Fauci said on NBC's Meet the Press. There could be "some sort or warning," he said, per CNBC, or guidance to be along the lines of, "OK, we're going to use it but be careful under these certain circumstances."

Americans should learn whether they'll need another vaccine dose—a booster shot—by late summer or early fall, per the Hill. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all indicated a booster probably will be required six to 12 months after a person has been fully vaccinated. The decision will depend on when immunity begins to fade, Fauci said on ABC's This Week.

