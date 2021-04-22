Remains Found in Search for Linda Stoltzfoos

(Newser) – Remains have been found in the search for Linda Stoltzfoos, the Amish 18-year-old who went missing while walking home from church last June. The coroner's office still needs to identify the remains, which were found in a rural area of Pennsylvania, as well as determine the cause and manner of death, NBC News reports. But the Facebook page set up for the missing teen is reporting that her body has been found. Justo Smoker, 35, was arrested shortly after Stoltzfoos' disappearance and charged with kidnapping; in December, he was charged with criminal homicide.

story continues below

The remains were found in an eastern part of Lancaster County, near Dutchland Incorporated in Gap, where Smoker used to work, Fox 43 reports. Stoltzfoos went missing in the Bird-in-Hand area, and police say that based on surveillance video and witness reports, Smoker abducted her. Clothing belonging to her was later found buried in the woods in an area where Smoker's car had also been seen two days after she went missing; authorities say "DNA attributable to" the suspect was found on them, and a zip tie was found with them. A press conference is planned for Thursday monring. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)