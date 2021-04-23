(Newser) – "I'm in!" That was the start of a big announcement from Caitlyn Jenner on Friday, after rumors had circulated that she was considering running for governor of California. Axios first reported on Friday that the 71-year-old retired Olympian, reality TV star, and transgender rights activist had filed the necessary paperwork in her quest to replace current Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election, which could take place this fall, per the AP. Jenner then confirmed the news herself in a release. "I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life," Jenner said. "For too long, career politicians have over-promised and under-delivered. We need a leader with a vision and the resolve to see it through." Among Jenner's criticisms of Newsom are "too high" taxes and "over-restrictive" lockdown measures during the pandemic.

Axios notes that Jenner is hoping her high-profile name can catapult her into the governor's seat in the blue state, despite her status as a longtime Republican. Politico notes one possible wrench is her "spotty" voting record: Jenner hasn't voted in nearly two-thirds of the elections she's been able to over the past 20-plus years, including in the 2016 presidential election, per Los Angeles County voting records. It should become known for sure next week if a recall election will take place, though it looks increasingly likely, KCRA reports. If Jenner or another candidate does end up knocking Newsom out of office, it would be the second time a recall election has been successful in California. KTLA notes the only other time it's happened in the state was when Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger ousted Democrat Gray Davis in a 2003 recall. (Read more Caitlyn Jenner stories.)