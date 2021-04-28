Cops Kill Suspect After LA Shooting Rampage

(Newser) – The Los Angeles Police Department says a suspect believed to have killed two people and injured a third in a drive-by shooting rampage was shot dead Tuesday morning after an hourslong chase. Police say the suspect, a man in his late 40s or early 50s, injured a driver near the University of Southern California around 1am before killing 24-year-old newlywed Alex Carbajal at a nearby Starbucks drive-thru, KTLA reports. Around 25 minutes later, the suspect killed 42-year-old Mingzhi Zhu after pulling up next to him at a red light and firing into his vehicle, police say. In a statement, Uber said Zhu was one of its drivers and his killing is "heartbreaking."

story continues below

Police say the chase ended in a standoff on a highway overpass, where the suspect was shot and killed after refusing pleas from police and relatives to surrender and firing shots at officers, the AP reports. "This appears to be random acts of violence," says LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel. "We have no idea what precipitated this." Police say they are trying to determine whether the suspect is connected to any other crimes. "We’ll be going back to the suspect’s home, talking to family members," Jovel says. LAPD Chief Michel Moore says that since two victims were Hispanic and a third Asian, investigators are "very mindful" of the possibility that the shootings were hate crimes. (Read more Los Angeles stories.)